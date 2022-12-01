Léa Seydoux in Mia Hansen-Løve's 'One Fine Morning' Official Trailer

"I'd have never thought that it was possible between us." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed an official US trailer for an acclaimed French drama titled One Fine Morning, the latest film from the talented director Mia Hansen-Løve (Father of My Children, Eden, Things to Come, Bergman Island). This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and it also screened at the Sydney, Telluride, Toronto, San Sebastian, and Zurich Film Festivals in the fall. With her father suffering from dementia, a young French woman lives with her eight-year-old daughter. While struggling to secure a decent nursing home, she runs into a friend who although being in a relationship, embarks on a passionate affair with her. Léa Seydoux stars as Sandra Kienzler, with Pascall Greggory, Melvil Poupard, Nicole Garcia, and Camille Leban Martins. This is much more intimate, low key film from Hansen-Løve, with less of a narrative and more of a look at this woman's life at this point and all the challenges she's going through. Good film, worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Mia Hansen-Løve's One Fine Morning, direct from YouTube:

Sandra (Léa Seydoux) is a widowed young mother raising her daughter alone, while also caring for her sick father. She's dealing with the loss of the relationship she once had with her father, while fighting to get him the care he requires. At the same time, Sandra reconnects with Clément (Melvil Poupaud), a friend she hasn’t seen in a while and, although he’s married, their friendship soon blossoms into a passionate affair. One Fine Morning, originally known as Un Beau Matin in French, is both written and directed by the acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, director of the superb films All Is Forgiven, Father of My Children, Goodbye First Love, Eden, Things to Come, Maya, and Bergman Island previously (she's one of my favorite directors). Produced by Philippe Martin, Gerhard Meixner, Roman Paul, and David Thion. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. Sony Classics opens One Fine Morning in select US theaters on January 27th, 2023 (after an awards run Dec 9th). Interested?