Learn About an Inspirational Track Coach in 'The 5th Man' Doc Trailer

"You can't win anything without your 5th man. And that's why you need a team." Gravitas has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled The 5th Man, which is not actually a surprise sequel to The Third Man. This first premiered at the 2021 Stony Brook Film Festival and will be out on VOD this August. You might be thinking, wait, an entire doc film about a track coach? Yes indeed. In a world where gigantic stories are supplanted a day later by even bigger ones, the story of a high school track coach might feel small to the point of inconsequence. The 5th Man manages to be substantially bigger by telling an extraordinary story about an ordinary teacher whose dedication impacted so many lives. They may not have won awards, but working with this coach changed their lives anyway. I admire his philosophy about "everyone has value, everyone can contribute" I think it's an important notion to consider while improving all aspects of society.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Trey Nelson's doc The 5th Man, direct from YouTube:

For 50 years, Paul Limmer was a world class track coach at Long Island's Mepham High School. He holds NY State's record for wins with 737 and was inducted into the 2016 New Balance Coaches Hall of Fame. Limmer's true legacy, however, just has nothing to do with awards. Thousands of former athletes, many of whom never broke a single record or won a solitary trophy, credit him for changing their lives. The 5th Man is the story of all the other kids - the ones who never felt "seen" - until Paul Limmer came into their lives. The 5th Man is directed by the producer / filmmaker Trey Nelson, director of the doc film 14 Minutes from Earth previously, plus TV work including eps of "Simply Laura" recently. Produced by Adam Brenner and Rebecca Stern. This first premiered at the 2021 Stony Brook Film Festival last year. Gravitas will debut Nelson's The 5th Man doc direct-to-VOD in the US starting on August 16th, 2022 coming soon.