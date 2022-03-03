Learn About Judd Apatow's Epic 'Cliff Beasts' Action Film Franchise

"Light the sky on fire!!" Netflix has revealed a teaser and a full-length retrospective featurette promoting the new movie Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest. Don't know anything about the other Cliff Beasts movies? Well find out more below! Want a quick reacap on what you've missed in the Cliff Beast Universe? This video covers everything including what's going on, who is in it, and why there is already a sixth movie you didn't know about. Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest stars Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, and Vir Das. So here's the deal - this is all just some clever, fun viral marketing for Judd Apatow's new movie called The Bubble - about group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel trying to complete the film. That film is Cliff Beasts 6, and these are the "real" stars of it. The Bubble even opens on April Fools Day next month, which couldn't be more perfect - right? This is such a great way to introduce this wacky new comedy to the world.

First teaser for Judd Apatow's Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest + a retrospective, from YouTube:

Humankind is threatened once again by a dinosaur species: Cliff Beasts. The team must reunite again, after five long years, to battle the Cliff Beasts - but this time on Mount Everest. "So get ready, 2022. Carol Cobb renegotiates her way back onto the team—alongside fresh faces Dieter Bravo and Kristal Kris—in this spring's hotly-acknowledged tentpole." Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest is the latest movie in the ongoing Cliff Beasts franchise, which originally kicked off in 2009 with the very first Cliff Beasts movie. Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest is both written and directed by American comedy filmmaker Judd Apatow, director of the comedy movies The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck, and The King of Staten Island previously. The screenplay is also co-written by Pam Brady. Produced by Judd Apatow. Netflix will debut this latest Cliff Beasts movie, as well as a special feature called The Bubble playing with it streaming on Netflix starting April 1st, 2022 this spring. Who's excited for this?