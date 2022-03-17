Learn About SpaceX in Trailer for 'Return to Space' Documentary

"It's making sure we become a space-faring civilization." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for the documentary film titled Return to Space, the latest from Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin (Meru, Free Solo, The Rescue). Offering rare inside access to NASA and SpaceX, this is the thrilling story of the nearly 20 year journey to send American astronauts back to space aboard U.S. rockets. The film captures the story of Elon Musk and SpaceX engineers as they embark on a historic mission to return NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel. With all this renewed interest in space travel, between all the billionaire assholes funding trips to space and back, Hollywood is trying to catch up with what's going on. They're still trying to make this Tom Cruise really goes to space movie one day. There's also another doc just like this made by Herzog's son titled Last Exit: Space, similarly examining the current excitement about space travel. I'm all for this! Just not a fan of Elon Musk.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's documentary Return to Space, direct from YouTube:

For the first time, Oscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin point their lenses to the sky, covering the inspirational rise of SpaceX as well as Elon Musk's two-decade effort to resurrect America’s space travel ambitions. Offering rare access inside the first crewed mission launched from U.S. soil since the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011, this is an intimate portrait of the engineers and astronauts chosen for the historic moment. Following NASA veterans Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley, and their families in the leadup to launch, Return To Space brings viewers along for their thrilling ride to the International Space Station, and into mission control with Musk and the SpaceX team as they bring them back to Earth for a dramatic splashdown. Return to Space is directed by award-winning doc filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin, director of the documentary films Meru, Free Solo, and The Rescue previously. Produced by Anna Barnes; executive produced by Matthew Hamachek. Netflix will debut Return to Space streaming on Netflix starting April 7th, 2022 this spring. Who else wants to go to space?