Learn the True Story in 'Meltdown: Three Mile Island' Doc Series Trailer

"They're either lying to us, or they don't know what they're doing." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a documentary series arriving in May telling the story of America's worst nuclear accident - Meltdown: Three Mile Island. Most of us know about this place, and what happened in March of 1979, but do you know the true story? This gripping four-part documentary series tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the local community it impacted. Insiders recount the events, controversies and lingering effects of the worst nuclear incident in U.S. history. The series director explains: "I believe the lessons of Meltdown resonate far beyond the events of 1979. Even as we expose the complex web of corporate greed which nearly led to our radioactive ruin, we find the small acts of bravery that changed the course of history. We need to learn from the Three Mile Island disaster as we face the current climate and energy crisis." I just hope documentaries like this can actually make a difference and start changing our society's love of greed.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kief Davidson's doc Meltdown: Three Mile Island, on YouTube:

From the acclaimed producers of Erin Brockovich and Academy Award-nominated director Kief Davidson comes a gripping four-part documentary series that tells the story of ordinary people having the courage to do extraordinary things. Meltdown tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted. Dramatic reenactments, archival footage, never-before-seen home video, and in-depth interviews bring viewers into the worst nuclear incident in U.S. history. Meltdown: Three Mile Island is directed by award-winning American doc filmmaker Kief Davidson, director of the doc films The Devil's Miner, Kassim the Dream, Open Heart, A Lego Brickumentary, The Ivory Game, and Bending the Arc previously. A Moxie Pictures and MAS Production. It's executive produced by Carla Shamberg, Michael Shamberg, Kief Davidson, Robert Fernandez, and Dan Levinson. Netflix will release the Meltdown: Three Mile Island series streaming on Netflix starting May 4th, 2022 this summer. Look good enough to watch?