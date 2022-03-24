Learning to Live Life in 'Along for the Ride' Trailer with Emma Pasarow

"Life is long, Auden… be boring if we had to sty the same versions of ourselves the whole time." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a romantic drama called Along for the Ride, marking the feature directorial debut of writer Sofia Alvarez. She worked on the scripts for two To All the Boys I've Loved Before movies for Netflix, and adapted this movie from the book by Sarah Dessen. The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted… Which pushes them to confront why they've been content living in the shadows as they begin to show each other how to live life to the fullest. Emma Pasarow stars as Auden, with Belmont Cameli as Eli, Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney, Andie MacDowell, Laura Kaiuki, Marcus Scribner, Genevieve Hannelius, Ricardo Hurtado, and Paul Karmiyran. It looks sweet and uplifting, a nice story about learning to be authentic.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sofia Alvarez's Along for the Ride, direct from YouTube:

It's Auden's (Emma Pasarow) last summer before college and she’s spending it in picturesque Colby Beach. While other teens party in the sun, loner Auden spends her time roaming the streets after everyone else is asleep. Everything changes when she meets Eli, a charming and mysterious fellow insomniac. On their nightly adventures, Eli challenges Auden to a quest to live out all her childhood dreams. Their connection pushes them to confront why they've been content living life in the shadows as they begin to show each other how to live life to the fullest. Along for the Ride is both written and directed by writer / filmmaker Sofia Alvarez, making her feature directorial debut after working as a writer on the two To All the Boys I've Loved Before movies for Netflix and the "Man Seeking Woman" series previously. Based on the novel by Sarah Dessen. Produced by Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman. Netflix will debut Alvarez's Along for the Ride streaming on Netflix starting April 22nd, 2022 this spring. First impression? Who's in?