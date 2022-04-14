Legacy Featurette for 'Jurassic World Dominion' Goes Back to the Start

"Dominion is the culmination of the franchise. It concludes a story that Steven Spielberg started telling in 1993." Universal has released a new "Legacy" making of featurette for Jurassic World Dominion, set to hit theaters worldwide in June. There's also a new poster (below) to go along with some new shots, though it's mostly the same footage from the previous epic trailer. Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and will determine, once and for all, whether human beings will remain apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures. This movie stars Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, DeWanda Wise, Isabella Sermon, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and BD Wong. Plus the original JP cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. The hints in this video make me wonder if they're going to wipe out all the dinos again, or let them stay as "wild animals". How else can they wrap up Spielberg's beginning without asking this question?

Here's the "Legacy" featurette (+ poster) for Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the dinosaur prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion here or the full-length trailer here.

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is set against a global backdrop of diverse locations, with a sprawling story grounded in believable science and populated by distinctive dinosaurs, heroic humans, and cunning villains at both ends of the evolutionary spectrum. Jurassic World: Dominion is directed by American filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, director of the movies Safety Not Guaranteed, Jurassic World, and The Book of Henry previously. The screenplay is by Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, from a story by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow. A continuation of the Jurassic Park series, which has evolved into the Jurassic World series. Based on characters created by Michael Crichton. It's produced by Patrick Crowley and Frank Marshall. Universal will release Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters worldwide starting June 10th, 2022 this summer. Who's excited to watch?