Wine Country Neo-Noir 'Brut Force' Trailer Starring Lelia Symington

"Welcome back to Santa Lucia, where it always smells like sour grapes." XYZ Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie film called Brut Force, a play on words as it's set in wine country ("Brut" is a term for sparkling wine meaning "dry, raw, or unrefined" flavor). The neo-noir film is set around California's central coast wine country, playing like Chinatown for wine. Newly-fired reporter Sloane Sawyer reluctantly returns to her rural California hometown to investigate the harassment of local vineyard workers and uncorks a tangled web of crime & corruption behind wine country's shiny façade. The director explains: "beneath the surface of California's 'wine country' bubble complex histories, racism, class struggles, and moral grey areas, all of which makes this world ripe for a modern noir story. The lead character… is a modern, female take on a classic noir detective." The film stars Lelia Symington as Sloane, Tyler Posey, Vico Escorcia, and Patricia Velásquez. This doesn't look great, but it does look intriguing. Might be worth a watch anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Eve Symington's Brut Force, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

The film follows newly-fired reporter Sloane Sawyer (Lelia Symington), who hears that someone has been harassing vineyard workers in her hometown, so she starts investigating. When haunting beauty Dulce goes missing and the alluring Tico Reyes shows up looking for her, Sloane is drawn down a twisting trail of violence and crime, determined to help those she’s come to care about in this town… before it's too late. Brut Force is written and directed by American filmmaker Eve Symington, making her feature directorial debut after a number of other short films previously. Produced by Nikit Doshi, Jordan Michaud-Scorza, and Eve Symington. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. XYZ Films will release Symington's Brut Force direct-to-VOD starting on April 21st, 2022 this spring. Who's interested?