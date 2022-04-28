Lesley Manville Wants a Dior Dress in 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' Trailer

"A Dior dress is designed to astonish. How will you do that, Mrs. Harris?" Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a charming new film starring Lesley Manville. This is adapted from the upcoming book of the same name by Paul Gallico, and the feature arrives in theaters starting in July this summer. Playing not only in the US this July, but in most countries around the world! "Take a chance. Dare to dream." A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. Oscar-nominated British actress Lesley Manville stars as Mrs. Harris, with an exquisite cast featuring Rose Williams, Jason Isaacs, Anna Chancellor, Freddie Fox, Lucas Bravo, Alba Baptista, Isabelle Huppert and Lambert Wilson. Well this looks utterly delightful! A bit campy, yet still uplifting storytelling, and Manville always gives a great performance.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Fabian's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, from YouTube:

"It's never too late to dream again." The film shares the enchanting tale of a seemingly ordinary British housekeeper whose dream to own a couture Christian Dior gown takes her on an extraordinary adventure to Paris. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is directed by London-based filmmaker Anthony Fabian, director of the films Skin and Louder Than Words previously, as well as other short films and some TV work. The screenplay is written by Anthony Fabian & Carroll Cartwright & Keith Thompson & Olivia Hetreed; adapted from Paul Gallico's novel of the same name. Produced by Guillaume Benski, Anthony Fabian, and Xavier Marchand. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Focus Features will debut Fabian's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris in select US theaters on July 15th, 2022 in the middle of the summer.