Leslie Bibb & Dermot Mulroney in 'The Inhabitant' Horror Film Trailer

by
September 27, 2022
"You can't hide from an evil that lives within." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for a psychological horror thriller titled The Inhabitant, from filmmaker Jerren Lauder. This is actually a weird re-imagining of the classic axe murderer Lizzie Borden story – but about one of her descendants, a young woman named Tara. As Tara begins to hear voices and have paranoid visions of butchering her family, people in her small town are attacked and killed — and all evidence points to her. Of course. Can she confront the past and her own family history to find out the truth and stop more bloodshed? The film stars Dermot Mulroney, Leslie Bibb, Odessa A'zion, Lizze Broadway, Ryan Francis, and Michael Cooper Jr. Unfortunately this looks pretty bad - no wonder they're dumping it on VOD in a few weeks. Doesn't look worth your time.

High school can be a nightmare for any teenager. But for Tara (Odessa A'zion) it's different, she lives in the shadow of a harrowing family curse — she's a descendant of ax-murderess Lizzie Borden. As Tara begins to hear voices and have paranoid visions of butchering her family, people in her small town are attacked and killed — and all evidence points to her. Gripped by her family's past, Tara must confront the demons that possess her — both real and imaginary — and a shocking truth in this chilling psychological horror ride. The Inhabitant is directed by filmmaker Jerren Lauder, director of the film Stay Out of the F**king Attic previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Kevin Bachar. It's produced by Leone Marucci and Petr Jákl. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will debut The Inhabitant direct-to-VOD starting on October 7th, 2022 this fall. Anyone?

