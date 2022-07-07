Lessons on How to Reconnect in 'Gratitude Revealed' Doc Film Trailer

"The journey is into oneself, and into the meaning of being." Area 23a has revealed the official trailer for a documentary film titled Gratitude Revealed, the latest from doc filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg (also of Disneynature: Wings of Life and Fantastic Fungi). This wholesome and uplifting film is about the power of gratitude. Following the incredible success of his viral sensation Fantastic Fungi, and a wildly popular TEDx talk (watch here) on gratitude that has reached tens of millions of viewers, Gratitude Revealed is an epic journey forty years in the making. Featuring intimate conversations with everyday people, thought leaders and personalities (including Norman Lear, author Luisah Teish, artist Alex Grey, author / minister Michael Beckwith), the film reveals that Gratitude is a proven pathway back from the disconnection we feel in our lives. I'm all for this, sounds good. Just feel like it's bad timing? Gratitude isn't going to slop climate change or fight fascism, as much as we may want it to, there's more to do. Save gratitude for after we save the world.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Louie Schwartzberg's doc Gratitude Revealed, from YouTube:

An epic journey 40 years in the making, Gratitude Revealed is a documentary from acclaimed filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg, director of cult hit Fantastic Fungi from a few years ago. The film takes audiences on a transformational, cinematic experience of how to live a more meaningful life full of Gratitude through his intimate conversations with everyday people, thought leaders, and personalities revealing Gratitude is a proven pathway back from the disconnection we feel in our lives; disconnection from ourselves, our planet, and each other. Gratitude Revealed is directed by award-winning photographer / filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg, director of the docs America's Heart & Soul, Disneynature: Wings of Life, and Fantastic Fungi previously. Executive produced by Regina Scully. Area 23a will debut Gratitude Revealed in select US theaters on September 16th, 2022, then on VOD starting November 1st this fall. Visit their official site.