Liam Neeson is Losing His Memory in Action Thriller 'Memory' Trailer

"We all have to die – what's important is what you do before you go." Uh sure, whatever you say Liam. Open Road Films has debuted the trailer for Memory, an action movie remake made by director Martin Campbell (of GoldenEye, Mask of Zorro, Vertical Limit, Casino Royale, Edge of Darkness). The original Belgian film from 2003 was called De zaak Alzheimer (The Alzheimer's Case also known as The Memory of a Killer) but it has been dumbed down for American audiences with the title Memory. An assassin-for-hire finds that he's become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. "Alex is built for revenge but, with a memory that is beginning to falter, he is forced to question his every action, blurring the line between right and wrong." Liam Neeson stars as the aging hitman, with Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Ray Stevenson, Stella Stocker, & Antonio Jaramillo. I'm starting to get worried Neeson is turning into Bruce Willis, churning out endless mediocre films when he should just stop.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Campbell's Memory, direct from YouTube:

Memory follows Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. Caught in a moral quagmire, Alex refuses to complete a job that violates his code and must quickly hunt down and kill the people who hired him before they and FBI agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce) find him first. Alex is built for revenge but, with a memory that is beginning to falter, he is forced to question his every action, blurring the line between right and wrong. Memory is directed by acclaimed New Zealander filmmaker Martin Campbell, director of the movies The Sex Thief, Eskimo Nell, Three for All, Criminal Law, Defenseless, No Escape, GoldenEye, Mask of Zorro, Vertical Limit, Beyond Borders, The Legend of Zorro, Casino Royale, Edge of Darkness, Green Lantern, The Foreigner, and The Protégé previously. The screenplay is written by Dario Scardapane. A remake of the Belgian film De zaak Alzheimer, made by Carl Joos and Erik Van Looy, who adapted their film from the book "De zaak Alzheimer" by Jef Geeraerts. Open Road Films will debut Campbell's Memory in theaters exclusively starting on April 29th, 2022 this spring.