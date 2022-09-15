Lil Rel Howery & Josh Brener in Buddy Comedy 'Bromates' Trailer

"You wanna be roommates?" Quiver Distribution has revealed an official trailer for a buddy comedy titled Bromates, which just so happens to be executive produced by Snoop Dogg. It's about two best friends who break up with their girlfriends at the same time, subsequently deciding to move in with each other. Based loosely on a true story, Bromates is a comedy that delivers the big laughs, while providing a new spin on the genre, with an underlying focus on clean energy. Wait, what?? Yeah you read it right. "Humor & relatability through the story can bring awareness to clean energy and climate change at the same time. Subtly, through creative projects like Bromates, we are bringing attention to the topic outside the news cycle." –Co-writer & exec producer Chris Kemper. Starring Lil Rel Howery and Josh Brener, with Brendan Scannell, Asif Ali, Jessica Lowe, Flula Borg, Ken Davitian, Taryn Manning, Marla Gibbs, and Rob Riggle, plus an appearance from Snoop. Unfortunately this looks pretty bad, not a single funny line in the whole trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Court Crandall's Bromates, direct from YouTube:

When best friends – though polar opposites – Jonesie (Lil Rel Howery) and Sid (Josh Brener) both break up with their girlfriends at the same time they decide to move in together in a misguided attempt to help each other through their respective breakups. Alongside their friends Angry Mike (Asif Ali) and Runway Dave (Brendan Scannell), things move quickly from heartbreak to hilarity, to life, and potentially, death. Bromates is directed by American writer / filmmaker Court Crandall, making his feature directorial debut after writing the scripts for Old School and A Lobster Tale previously. The screenplay is by Chris Kemper and Court Crandall. Produced by Nicholas Tabarrok; executive produced by Chris Kemper and Snoop Dogg. Quiver will release Bromates in theaters nationwide + also on VOD starting October 7th, 2022 this fall.