Lily-Rose Depp in Sam Levinson's Series 'The Idol' Teaser About a Cult

"Lick it, spank it, drop it!" HBO has unveiled the first look teaser trailer for a new series titled The Idol, the next creation from "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson (also of Assassination Nation, Malcolm & Marie). This cult series is set to arrive sometime later this year, with HBO still waiting to announce an exact premiere date. It's also the creation of famous Canadian singer / rapper The Weeknd, who is an executive producer along with a lead actor in this. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) star, with Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez. Oh my. It looks like a full-on debaucherous, crazy, extra sultry series that everyone is going to lose their minds over later this year… Check it out below.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Sam Levinson & The Weeknd's series The Idol, via HBO's YouTube:

Co-starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), The Idol follows a female pop singer as she becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner who's also a cult leader. Teasing drug-fueled hookup scenes, intense dance rehearsals, and lots of power moves, the trailer claims the show is "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." The Idol is a new HBO series created by The Weeknd and Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. Featuring episodes directed by Sam Levinson (creator of "Euphoria", director of the films Another Happy Day, Assassination Nation, and Malcolm & Marie previously). With additional writing by Joe Epstein and Mary Laws. Executive produced by Joe Epstein, Reza Fahim, Aaron L. Gilbert, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, The Weeknd, Nick Hall, and Sara E. White. HBO will debut The Idol series streaming on HBO Max later this year. Stay tuned for an exact date. Who's interested so far?