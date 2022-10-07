Lindsay Lohan is Back in Skiing RomCom 'Falling for Christmas' Trailer

"They're probably out looking for you right now." Netflix has revealed the trailer for a romantic comedy called Falling for Christmas, marking the directorial debut of a producer named Janeen Damian. This looks like a Hallmark channel holiday movie, with a few extra wacky jokes thrown in (that racoon bit at the end what?!?!). A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress falls into a freak skiing accident, and awakens with total amnesia. She finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. This features a script that almost feels like was specifically written for Lindsay Lohan, playing up the "you have to forgot about someone fancy and famous to rediscover them" angle quite a damn bit. But it does look somewhat amusing. In addition to Lohan, cast also includes Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean Dillingham, and Antonio D. Charity. Might be forgettable fun, might be painful to watch. Enjoy anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Janeen Damian's Falling for Christmas, direct from YouTube:

Falling for Christmas is directed by American writer / producer Janeen Damian, making her feature directorial debut with this film after only producing previously. The screenplay is written by Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver; from a story by Jeff Bonnett. Produced by Michael Damian and Brad Krevoy. Netflix will debut Lohan & Damian's Falling for Christmas streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on November 10th, 2022 this fall. Does anyone want to see this… or not?