Lionsgate's 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Logo Reveal Video

Who is a songbird, and who is a snake? Lionsgate is ready to return to The Hunger Games franchise, after wrapping up with the last movies in 2015. They're hungry for more of that box office cash! The next movie is titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and it's based on Suzanne Collins' other book, a prequel to The Hunger Games series set years before following 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow. The cast is set but filming hasn't started, though they're already aiming for a late 2023 release in the fall. In the meantime, they've debuted this logo reveal showing the snow melting off of a golden snake and a golden songbird. Rachel Zegler (from Spielberg's West Side Story) will star as Lucy Gray Baird, and Tom Blyth (from "Billy the Kid") will co-star as Coriolanus Snow. It's being directed by Francis Lawrence again, who also previously made The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and the two Mockingjay movies for Lionsgate back in the 2010s. Will this franchise once again catch fire like the original movies? Or are they just rehashing it because they're desperate for another global hit? What do you think - will you watch this new one… or not?

Logo reveal video for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, from YouTube:

Return to The Hunger Games, the landmark film franchise that has earned over $3 billion globally, with Lionsgate’s adaptation of Suzanne Collins' bestseller The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow & Lucy Gray's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is once again directed by filmmaker Francis Lawrence, director of Constantine, I Am Legend, Water for Elephants, Red Sparrow, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire + Mockingjay 1 & 2 previously. The script is by Michael Arndt and Michael Lesslie. Lionsgate will release the movie in theaters starting November 17th, 2023 next year. Who's interested?