Listen: John Williams Debuts 'Helena's Theme' from 'Indiana Jones 5'

Time to get a first listen at something special - a whole year in advance. I'm sure everyone knows that there is another Indiana Jones movie due out next year, currently only titled Indiana Jones 5, set for release at the end of June 2023 next summer. There's only one official photo out for it so far, and not much else - not even a plot synopsis or logline or even hints at what the story will be (though there are set reports saying it involves time travel). While we wait for a teaser trailer, something else has been revealed. Legendary film score composer John Williams is currently working on the score for Indiana Jones 5, and has stated he will likely retire after finishing this legacy sequel. During a recent performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (where Williams performs on a regular basis) he revealed "Helena's Theme". Helena is the character played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge in this next one, described by Willaims as "adventurous" and "a femme fatale" starring opposite Harrison Ford as Indy. Someone recorded and posted it - listen in below.

A fifth movie in the Indiana Jones franchise, continuing the story after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Starring Harrison Ford as adventurer Indiana Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena. The full cast also features Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Olivier Richters. Indiana Jones 5, the currently title for this sequel, is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker James Mangold, director of the films Heavy, Cop Land, Girl Interrupted, Kate & Leopold, Identity, Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Knight and Day, The Wolverine, Logan, and Ford v Ferrari previously. The screenplay is co-written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and James Mangold. Produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel, and Lucasfilm. Disney will be releasing Mangold's Indiana Jones 5 in theaters everywhere starting on June 30th, 2023 next summer. Stay tuned for more updates. Who's excited for this already?