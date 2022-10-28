Literary Doc 'Turn Every Page: Robert Caro & Robert Gottlieb' Trailer

"Bob cared as much about the writing as I did." Sony Pictures Classics has debuted a trailer for a doc film titled in full - Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and also played at the Hot Springs and Middleburg Film Festival. It's also playing at AFI Fest in Los Angeles this fall before it opens in US theaters at the end of the year. "For 50 years, a unique and lovingly cantankerous professional relationship has existed between the iconic, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro and his editor, literary giant Robert Gottlieb. Beginning in the early 1970s with The Power Broker book, Caro's timeless exploration of power and NYC, via the machinations of Robert Moses, they have worked together to produce Caro’s repertoire of exhaustively researched and exquisitely edited works. Now, with Caro in the midst of finishing his fifth and final tome on LBJ, both Gottlieb and the world wait impatiently for what will likely be their final collaboration." Featuring interviews with Robert A. Caro, Robert Gottlieb, Bill Clinton, Conan O'Brien, Maria Tucci, and many more. This looks quite delightful.

Here's the official trailer for Lizzie Gottlieb's doc Turn Every Page, direct from SPC's YouTube:

The documentary feature film Turn Every Page explores the remarkable fifty-year relationship between two literary legends, writer Robert Caro and his longtime editor Robert Gottlieb. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume of his masterwork, The Years of Lyndon Johnson; Gottlieb, 91, waits to edit it. The task of finishing their life’s work looms before them. With humor and insight, this unique double portrait reveals the work habits, peculiarities and professional joys of these two ferocious intellects at the culmination of a journey that has consumed both their lives and impacted generations of politicians, activists, writers, and readers. Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb is directed by American doc filmmaker / theater director Lizzie Gottlieb, Robert's daughter, and director of the doc films Today's Man and Romeo Romeo previously. Produced by Jen Small, Joanne Nerenberg, Lizzie Gottlieb. This daintily premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Classics will debut Turn Every Page in select US theaters starting December 30th, 2022 at the end of this year. Interested?