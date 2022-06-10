'Living Wine' Doc Trailer About North California's Natural Winemakers

"The slower, more thoughtful, methodical way is going to result in something better." Sounds good, yes please. Abramorama has revealed an official trailer for an eco-documentary titled Living Wine, another wine doc in the growing subgenre. You've probably heard of "natural wine", but what exactly is it? Find out in this doc. The film brings to light issues with the wine industry that few know about and follows innovative natural winemakers that are taking a different approach to the art and science of winemaking. Living Wine follows the journeys of a group of Northern California winemakers, willing to buck the conventional system and work with the grapes, soil and conditions that vary from year to year to create truly unique and natural wines that capture the taste from where they were grown. Equal parts farmer, winemaker and artist, they stay true to their ideals of creating exceptional wines made through innovative sustainable and regenerative farming and without additives. I'm all about this! I want to try each of these wines, they sound damn good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lori Miller's doc Living Wine, direct from YouTube:

The documentary film Living Wine follows the journeys of natural winemakers in Northern California, during the largest wildfire season on record. Equal parts farmer, winemaker, and artist, they stay true to their ideals of creating exceptional wines made through innovative sustainable and regenerative farming and without chemical additives. Eschewing the industrial agricultural practices of the corporate wine industry – our winemakers are healing the very environment they are surviving, i.e., a changing climate marked by rising temperatures, even shorter growing seasons, and more frequent and virulent wildfires. Living Wine is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Lori Miller, her second feature after directing the doc film Day One previously, as well as producing numerous other films. It's also produced by Lori Miller. This initially premiered at the 2022 DocLands Film Festival last month. Abramorama will release Living Wine in select US theaters starting July 15th, 2022. For more info, visit the film's official site. Who wants a taste?