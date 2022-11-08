Living with a Brain Injury in 'The Almond and the Seahorse' Trailer

"Is she getting worse, or am I weaker?" IFC Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled The Almond and the Seahorse, arriving in theaters and on VOD in December. It recently premiered at the Zurich Film Festival, but hasn't shown up at any other fests before. Based on the play by Kaite O’Reilly, The Almond and the Seahorse is the directorial debut of notable actor + BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Celyn Jones; and Academy Award + BAFTA-nominated cinematographer Tom Stern. What happens when you're ambushed by time? An archaeologist and an architect fight to re-imagine their futures after traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love. A story about how hard it really is to live with this kind of amnesia. The film stars Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg, with Celyn Jones and Trine Dyrholm, plus Meera Syal, Alice Lowe, and Ruth Madeley. This looks really heartbreaking and sad, but there's hope in this story being told, to remind us to make sure love is always guiding us no matter what.

Here's the trailer for Celyn Jones & Tom Stern's The Almond and the Seahorse, from IFC's YouTube:

Sarah (Rebel Wilson) is an archaeologist who loves her husband Joe (Celyn Jones) but after a traumatic brain injury (TBI) their love is trapped in the past. Toni (Charlotte Gainsbourg) is an architect and loves her partner Gwen (Trine Dyrholm) but after a TBI they have been imprisoned in a fifteen-year loop. Love is the only thing that keeps them all going but something has changed, and both Sarah and Toni are determined to not let it all unravel as they face their fears of being forgotten by the people they love most. The Almond and the Seahorse is co-directed by filmmakers Celyn Jones (a Welsh actor) & Tom Stern (also a lighting technician), both making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Celyn Jones and Kaite O’Reilly, based off the play by Kaite O’Reilly. Produced by Alex Ashworth, Alison Brister, Andy Evans, Sean Marley. This recently premiered at the Zurich Film Festival. IFC will debut The Almond and the Seahorse in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 16th, 2022 late this year. Thoughts?