Look Away! Full Trailer for Zemeckis' New 'Pinocchio' with Tom Hanks

"Why on Earth would you want to be real when you can be… famous?!" Disney has revealed the full-length official trailer for their own live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. This new film is a remake of the 1940 Disney animated classic, which is itself based on the 1883 Italian book The Adventures of Pinocchio. Hanks is joined by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, a wooden puppet carved by Geppetto, who is turned into a living puppet by the Blue Fairy. Cynthia Erivo also co-stars with Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, a deceptive red fox, and Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, a brand new character. With Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana, Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli, and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick. Disney is giving this one the same treatment as The Lion King and Aladdin before it, but unfortunately it looks like trash. Pinocchio doesn't even feel "live-action", just a 3D CGI version of the original animation. And the rest of it looks so bad. At least we have Guillermo del Toro's version out later this year, because this is so cringe.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Zemeckis' Pinocchio, direct from Disney's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Zemeckis' Pinocchio movie here, to view the first look again.

When you wish upon a star… Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt also stars as Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Pinocchio is directed by visionary Oscar-winning American filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, director of many movies including Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Contact, Cast Away, Forrest Gump, The Polar Express, Beowulf, Flight, The Walk, and Allied, Welcome to Marwen, plus The Witches most recently. The screenplay is written by Chris Weitz and Robert Zemeckis; based on Disney's Pinocchio and The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. Disney will debut Zemeckis' Pinocchio streaming on Disney+ starting September 8th, 2022 - which is "Disney+ Day". Your thoughts?