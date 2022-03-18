Love & Sex in Paris in US Trailer for Audiard's 'Paris, 13th District'

"Why are you so unsure of yourself?" IFC Films has revealed a new official US trailer for the French film known as Paris, 13th District in English, originally titled Les Olympiades, which is the French name for the "13 District" neighborhood this takes place in. This is the latest film from award-winning French filmmaker Jacques Audiard (A Prophet, Rust and Bone, Dheepan, The Sisters Brothers) and it premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year. The film is a black and white story of young love in modern Paris - following three different stories of people living in the 13th district of Paris. Technically this is an adaptation of the graphic novel" Killing and Dying" by Adrian Tomine, a modern tale of love and friendship, co-written with Léa Mysius and Céline Sciamma. The film stars Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Noémie Merlant, Jehnny Beth, Camille Léon-Fucien, Oceane Cairaty, and Anaïde Rozam. I wasn't a huge fan of this film, though the score rules. It's a fresh, authentic portrayal of young love in Paris and worth a look. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Jacques Audiard's Paris, 13th District, from IFC's YouTube:

You can watch the other Australian trailer for Audiard's Paris, 13th District here for even more footage.

Set in the the 13th District of Paris - Les Olympiades. Émilie meets Camille who is attracted to Nora, who crosses paths with Amber. Three girls and a boy - They're friends, sometimes lovers and often both. Paris, 13th District, originally known as Les Olympiades, is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, director of the films See How They Fall, A Self-Made Hero, Read My Lips, The Beat That My Heart Skipped, A Prophet, Rust and Bone, Dheepan, and The Sisters Brothers previously. The screenplay is written by Léa Mysius, Céline Sciamma, Jacques Audiard, in collaboration with Nicolas Livecchi. Based upon graphic novel short stories titled "Amber Sweet" / "Killing and Dying" / "Summer Blonde" / "Hawaiian Getaway" written by Adrian Tomine. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year, and it also played at Frameline and AFI Fest. The film already opened in France last fall. IFC Films will release Audiard's Paris, 13th District in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 15th, 2022 this spring. Cool?