Luca Guadagnino's Doc Film 'Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams' Trailer

"A new world was opening up before my eyes." Sony Classics has revealed the US trailer for a documentary film titled Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, made by Call Me By Your Name's Italian director Luca Guadagnino. It's a fascinating story! Don't write this one off even if you don't like shoes much. This doc premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival during the pandemic (I was there! I saw it!) and despite mixed reviews, has been waiting for release for the past two years. In the early 20th century, impoverished teenage Italian cobbler Salvatore Ferragamo sailed from Naples to America to seek a better life. He settled in Southern California, and became Hollywood's go-to shoemaker during the silent era. In 1927, he returned to Italy and founded in Florence his namesake luxury brand. This film recounts his adventures, going through his years in Hollywood in which every famous person loved him because his shoes fit better than anything else they'd ever worn; and his return to Italy where his brand is now run by a family of schmucks who don't much care about his legacy only money. It's narrated by Michael Stuhlbarg as Salvatore, and features Martin Scorsese. I highly recommend this doc, especially for anyone that loves stories about old Hollywood.

Here's the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino's doc Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, from YouTube:

Growing up poor in Bonito, Italy, Salvatore Ferragamo began his career as a shoemaker before he was barely a teenager. Immigrating to America in 1915 at the age of 16, his work would soon help invent the glamour of Hollywood’s silent era as he created shoes for iconic films including The Thief of Bagdad and The Ten Commandments and for stars including Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford, and Douglas Fairbanks, many of whom became his friends. Overcoming a Depression-era setback, Ferragamo then rebounded and would define mid-century elegance for many performers including Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Bette Davis, Rita Hayworth, and Ingrid Bergman — all while embarking on a love story and warm family life with his wife, Wanda, and their six children. Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, director the films The Protagonists, Melissa P, I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, and Suspiria previously, as well as a few other docs. This initially premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival a few years back. Sony Pictures Classics will debut Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams in select US theaters starting August 19th, 2022 later this summer. Anyone interested in this?