Madelaine Petsch Spirals into Paranoia in Thriller 'Jane' Official Trailer

"I hope you guys aren't mixed up with this stuff. This is a whole other level of mixed up." AMC / Creator+ have revealed an official trailer for an indie paranoia thriller titled Jane, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Sabrina Jaglom. Not to be confused with the other "Jane" films this year - Call Jane and The Janes (about the underground abortion network in the 70s) - this is something else. Seemingly perfect high school senior, Olivia, struggles with grief from the recent loss of a friend. When she gets deferred from her dream college she begins to spiral and experiences a series of increasingly frightening panic attacks. In an attempt to regain some sense of control, she embarks on a social media rampage against those that stand in the way of her success but, as things escalate, she is forced to confront – and soon embrace – her darkest impulses to get ahead. I wonder if that means she took this other girl out?! Crazy. Starring Madelaine Petsch, Chlöe Bailey, and Oscar-winning Melissa Leo, with Chloe Yu and Nina Bloomgarden. This looks like it gets dark and twisted and really freaky once she starts to lose it – modern day paranoia thriller.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sabrina Jaglom's Jane, direct from Creator+'s YouTube:

Seemingly perfect high school senior, Olivia (Madelaine Petsch), struggles with grief from the recent loss of a friend. When she gets deferred from her dream college she begins to spiral and experiences a series of increasingly frightening panic attacks. In an attempt to regain some sense of control, she embarks on a social media-fueled rampage against those that stand in the way of her success but, as things escalate, she is forced to confront - and ultimately embrace - her darkest impulses to get ahead. Jane is directed by writer / filmmaker Sabrina Jaglom, a graduate of NYU making her feature directorial debut with this film after a number of shorts and a podcast series previously. The screenplay is by Sabrina Jaglom and Rishi Rajani. Produced by Deborah Liebling, Madelaine Petsch, Nick Phillips, Adam Wescott. It hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Creator will release Jaglom's Jane in AMC theaters on August 26th, 2022 coming soon, then streaming on Creator+ starting September 16th. Who's curious?