Magical Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Stop-Motion 'Pinocchio' Movie

"I feel as though you've been here before… the wooden boy with the borrowed soul." Ah wow! Netflix has revealed the first full-length official trailer for Pinocchio, a stunning new stop-motion animated film from Guillermo del Toro. This looks magnificent! Way better than Disney's new live-action movie with Tom Hanks. The film is set to arrive on Netflix in December at the end of this year with a theatrical release in November. GdT reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This stop-motion musical follows the mischievous & disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Directed by del Toro & Mark Gustafson, the film features an all-star voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Along with Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton. Of course it's no surprise that Guillermo's version of Pinocchio looks like the best cinematic telling of this story yet. Enjoy.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, from Netflix's YouTube:

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reimagines the classic Italian tale of Pinocchio in a stop-motion musical adventure. Follow the mischievous adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is directed by visionary Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, director of the films Cronos, Mimic, The Devil's Backbone, Blade II, Hellboy I & II, Pan's Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, The Shape of Water, and Nightmare Alley previously, as well as lots of producing work plus other projects. Co-directed by Mark Gustafson. The screenplay is written by Gris Grimly, Patrick McHale, Matthew Robbins, and Guillermo del Toro. Based on the original "Pinocchio" story by Carlo Collodi. No major film festival premieres have been announced yet. Netflix will first debut del Toro's Pinocchio in select theaters in November, then streaming on Netflix starting December. Stay tuned for more. Looking good?