Maia Mitchell in Trailer for Passionate L.A. Crime Thriller 'No Way Out'

"I met a girl… she's gone." Vertical Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for an indie crime thriller titled No Way Out, formerly known as Whisper, set in Los Angeles. This is debuting in August if anyone is interested in watching. Joey Bicicchi stars as a budding photographer who arrives to L.A. and falls hard for the quirky young woman Tessa, played by Australian singer / actress Maia Mitchell. So far this is the most cliche L.A. plot setup ever, and of course something bad is going to happen next. They are embroiled in a passionate relationship fueled by sex, drugs and risk that quickly reaches a boiling point when she asks him to do something dangerous. The cast also includes Ashley Nicole Williams, Guy Burnet, Katelyn Pippy, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Luke Brandon Field, & Andy Cohen. This looks especially cheesy and so excruciatingly unoriginal it's not even worth watching this trailer. Have a look if you're curious anyway.

Here's the official US trailer (+ UK poster) for Azi Rahman's No Way Out, direct from YouTube:

New to Los Angeles, talented photographer Nick (Joey Bicicchi) falls hard for free-spirited Tessa (Maia Mitchell) who introduces him to the fast-paced world of high fashion. Fueled by sex, drugs, as well as the seduction of unbridled adoration, their love becomes obsession when she asks him to do the unimaginable. When a dark truth is uncovered, the young lovers are hurdled down a path of revenge and destruction blurring the lines of morality and begging the question – how far would you go for the one you love? No Way Out, also known as Whisper, is directed by London-based filmmaker Azi Rahman, making his feature directorial debut after other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Keith Kjarval, who also produces. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical will release Rahman's No Way Out in select US theaters + on VOD starting on August 12th, 2022. Who's interested?