Maika Monroe is Being Watched in Creepy Full Trailer for 'Watcher'

"Every time I look over there, he's just staring right at me." IFC Films has debuted the full official trailer for Watcher, a stylish Hitchcockian psychological thriller marking the feature debut of talented filmmaker Chloe Okuno. This first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to many positive reviews, and it also stopped by the SXSW Film Festival. Arriving in theaters this June. An American woman moves into a new apartment in Bucharest, Romania with her fiancé only to be tormented by the feeling she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in an adjacent building. She can't get anyone to believe her, and no matter what she does the feeling still remains. Maika Monroe stars with Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Gabriela Butuc, Madalina Anea, and Tudor Petrut. This is SUCH a great trailer, really capturing the vibe and mood of the film better than most trailers ever do. It's not a trailer that sells you something different, this is how it feels and it pulls you into the story and her emotions. Highly recommend watching this trailer. Take a peek.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Chloe Okuno's Watcher, direct from Fandango's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Chloe Okuno's Watcher here, to view the first look again.

Julia (Maika Monroe) uproots her life in America to accompany her husband to Bucharest, Romania. As she spends more time alone, she notices a shadowy figure staring from the opposite block. Her curiosity turns to fear when she hears of a murderer in the area. Watcher is directed by American genre filmmaker Chloe Okuno, making her feature directorial debut after the "Storm Drain" segment in V/H/S/94, along with a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Zack Ford and Chloe Okuno. Produced by Derek Dauchy, John Finemore, Aaron Kaplan, Mason Novick, Sean Perrone, and Steven Schneider. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it's also playing at SXSW. IFC Films will debut Okuno's Watcher in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 3rd, 2022 this summer. Interested?