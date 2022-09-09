Maika Monroe & Jake Lacy in Mysterious 'Significant Other' Trailer

"Some day I'm gonna change… Maybe you'll love that new version of me, and maybe you won't." Scary. Paramount has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious lost in the woods sci-fi thriller titled Significant Other, which will be available for streaming (only!) starting in October on Paramount+. This sounds quite eerie. Significant Other follows a young couple who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest, but things take a dark turn when they realize they may not be alone. Starring Maika Monroe & Jake Lacy, also with Teal Sherer & Loudon McCleery. This looks very creepy, with tons of strange occurrences. It seems she gets into this blue goo which creates a copy of her? Reminds me of Annihilation or a few other horror films that I don't want to spoil now. Also some nice dual-focus shots in here. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dan Berk & Robert Olsen's Significant Other, from YouTube:

Significant Other follows a young couple (Maika Monroe & Jake Lacy) who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest and face sinister events leading them to realize that everything about the place is not as it seems. Significant Other is both written and directed by filmmakers Dan Berk & Robert Olsen, both directors of the indie films Body, The Stakelander, and Villains previously, as well as a few short films. Produced by Dan Kagan; executive produced by Dana Fainaru. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Paramount will debut Berk & Olsen's Significant Other streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting on October 7th, 2022 coming soon. Who wants to watch this movie?