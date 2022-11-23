Main Official Trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn's 'Copenhagen Cowboy'

"I just have one question. You're not a ghost?" Let's go, Refn!! Netflix has debuted the main official trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn's experimental streaming series called Copenhagen Cowboy, which is set to launch on Netflix starting in January. It first premiered with episodes at the 2022 Venice Film Festival a few months ago and is ready to debut soon. The series introduces a brand new young heroine, Miu, who travels through Copenhagen's criminal netherworld. More of these intense, mesmerizing, crime-filled neon lights stories from the Refn-verse to enjoy this fall. He also adds: "With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu." The series stars Angela Bundalovic as Miu, with Lola Corfixen and Zlatko Buric, plus a supporting cast featuring Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen, Mads Brügger, and more. This looks awesome!! Refn's epic neon style works so well for this, bringing us deep into the Copenhagen underworld. Take a look.

A thrill-inducing, neon-drenched noir series across six episodes which follows enigmatic young heroine, Miu. After a lifetime of servitude, on the verge of a new beginning, she traverses the ominous landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld. Searching for justice and enacting vengeance, she encounters her nemesis, Rakel, as they embark on an odyssey through the natural and supernatural. The past ultimately transforms and defines their future, as the two women soon discover they are not alone, they are many. Copenhagen Cowboy is a series created + directed by Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn, director of the films Pusher I-III, Bleeder, Fear X, Bronson, Valhalla Rising, Drive, Only God Forgives, and The Neon Demon previously, plus the series "Too Old to Die Young". With writing from Nicolas Winding Refn, Sara Isabella Jönsson, Johanne Algren. Produced by by NWR (Lene Børglum & Christina Bostofte Erritzøe), cinematography by Magnus Nordenhof Jønck. This first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Netflix will release Copenhagen Cowboy streaming on Netflix starting January 5th, 2023 coming soon. Who's in?