Main Trailer for HBO's 'Terrifying' Horror Comedy Series 'The Baby'

"This isn't my baby, Ruth…" "Well… it is." Uh oh. HBO debuted the full-length official trailer for "this year's most terrifying new comedy - a horror thriller series from HBO titled The Baby, created by Lucy Gaymer & Sian Robins-Grace. This looks so twisted and freaky - I really like this kind of flip-it-upside-down concept. So many movies about how cute babies are and how it is not easy but ultimately rewarding to raise them - but this is like, what if a baby was evil?! Ha. When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes… "Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back? She doesn't want a baby. The baby wants her." It stars Michelle De Swarte as Natasha, Amira Ghazalla, Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana, Sinéad Cusack, Shvorne Marks, Isy Suttie, Tanya Reynolds, Seyan Sarvan, Divian Ladwa, plus Karl Davies. Definitely planning to watch when it debuts later in April. Check it out.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Lucy Gaymer's series The Baby, from HBO's YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser trailer for HBO's The Baby series here, to see the first look again.

A darkly funny, raw examination of motherhood, from the perspective of a woman who doesn't want to be one. Michelle De Swarte stars as 38-year-old Natasha, who is growing furious that her closest friends are all having babies. But when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative, but incredibly cute, the baby soon twists Natasha's life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the baby's deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. But the baby definitely wants her. The Baby is created by Lucy Gaymer (formerly a music supervisor on "Fleabag") & Sian Robins-Grace (co-executive producer on "Sex Education" and "Kaos"). The series features episodes directed by filmmakers Stacey Gregg, Elle Jones, Faraz Shariat, Ella Jones, and Nicole Kassell. With writing by Sophie Goodhart, Anchuli Felicia King, Susan Soon He Stanton, and Kara Smith. Produced by Lucy Gaymer. HBO debuts Gaymer & Robins-Grace's The Baby series streaming on HBO Max starting on April 24th, 2022 this spring. Who's curious?