Main Trailer for 'Moonhaven' Sci-Fi Series About a Moon Community

"Moonhaven isn't a people – it's a purpose." AMC recently revealed this full-length trailer for a new series titled Moonhaven, created by the TV writer / producer Peter Ocko. We're always curious about unique and innovative sci-fi concepts, and this sounds quite interesting, although not particularly original. The series follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future, who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. Essentially it's a bit like Elysium - there's a beautiful utopian world "up there", built on the Moon in this series, where certain (wealthy) people can thrive, while everyone else down on Earth suffers. What will happen if they figure out how to get there, too? Moonhaven stars Emma McDonald as Bella, with Dominic Monaghan, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison, and Yazzmin Newell. This definitely looks made-for-TV cheesy, but I'm curious to see where the plot goes and what happens with this uprising.

Here's the two official trailers (+ poster) for AMC Studios's series Moonhaven, direct from YouTube:

Moonhaven focuses on Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy with the goal to gain control of the A.I. responsible for Moonhaven's miracles, and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth's last hope before they are destroyed themselves. Moonhaven is a series created and showrun by Peter Ocko, also a producer on "Pushing Daisies", "The Office", "Fairly Legal", "Extant", "Elementary", "Black Sails", and "Lodge 49" previously. Featuring episodes directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy. Ocko is also an executive producer with Deb Spera. Co-produced by Keith Browett. AMC will debut the Moonhaven series streaming on AMC+ starting on July 7th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Curious?