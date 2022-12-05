Main Trailer for Netflix Doc Series 'Harry & Meghan' About the Couple

"There was a war against Meghan…" "It's about hatred, it's about race." Netflix has revealed the first look teaser trailer for an upcoming documentary series titled Harry & Meghan, which will be streaming on Netflix in its entirety later in December. The definitive inside look at the lives of these two lovers - American Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the British Royal Family. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (she last made Becoming Cousteau), Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history. I'm glad that this trailer very directly calls out the racism and attacks against Meghan. Yes, I want to hear their story and hear about their experiences, but I also think it is important to highlight how much of the negativity surrounding them is based on hate.

Here's the main official trailer for Netflix's doc series Harry & Meghan, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Netflix's Harry & Meghan series here, for the first look again.

In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends & family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other. Harry & Meghan is a doc series directed by acclaimed filmmaker Liz Garbus, director of award-winning docs including Different Moms, Girlhood, The Nazi Officer's Wife, Bobby Fischer Against the World, Love Marilyn, What Happened Miss Simone?, Who Killed Garrett Phillips?, All In: The Fight for Democracy, as well as Becoming Cousteau recently. A Story Syndicate Production, in association with Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs. Netflix will debut the Harry & Meghan series with Volume I on December 8th and Volume II on December 15th coming soon.