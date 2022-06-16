Main Trailer for Netflix's 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' Series

"Why does everyone want to kill us?" Netflix has unveiled the main official trailer for the animated series spin-off called Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, continuing the Kung Fu Panda movie series on streaming. This series picks up after the last one and continues with the original cast returning for more. It follows Po who partners up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade to find a collection of four powerful weapons before a mysterious pair of weasels do, then save the world from destruction. DreamWorks made three Kung Fu Panda movies, the last one debuting in 2016; then made yet another animated series called Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny on Amazon's Prime Video. This next new series features the voices of Jack Black as Po, Rita Ora as Wandering Blade, James Hong as Mr. Ping, Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky, Ed Weeks, plus Amy Hill as Pei Pei. They totally ripped off the Infinity Gauntlet for this story, but the rest of it looks kinda fun.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, from YouTube:

Jack Black returns as Po in the new series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade voiced by Rita Ora. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is a new series made by DreamWorks Animation studios, creators of the original Kung Fu Panda series. No episode directors have been announced. The series is executive produced by Peter Hastings, Shaunt Nigoghossian. and Jack Black. Co-executive produced by Chris Amick and Ben Mekler. Netflix debuts the Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight series streaming on Netflix starting July 14th, 2022 this summer. Who's interested?