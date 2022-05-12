MOVIE TRAILERS
Main Trailer for Netflix's Lesbian Vampire Teen Love Series 'First Kill'
by Alex Billington
May 12, 2022
"You can't be together, it won't work." "I've forbidden you from seeing her." Netflix has revealed the main official trailer for a series titled First Kill, which is the polar opposite of the other First Love trailer we also posted today. This series is a spin on "first love" but about teenage lesbian vampires - with a tagline saying "you never forget your first." Of course not. Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One's a vampire, the other's a vampire hunter and both are ready to make their first kill. Sarah Catherine Hook & Imani Lewis star as Juliette & Calliope (aka "Cal"), along with an ensemble cast: Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Aubion Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienny, Dylan McNamara, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr., MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, and Roberto Mendez. This looks extra cheesy - combining bland first love tropes with the rivalry from the Underworld series. Stay away if you can.
Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Netflix's series First Kill, direct from YouTube:
When it's time for the teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for… First Kill is a series written by, executive produced by, and showrun by Felicia D. Henderson, producer on the series "Gossip Girl", "Fringe", "The Punisher", and "Empire" previously, and a director of "Soul Food" episodes. It's created by and written by V. E. Schwab. Executive produced by Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss (of Belletrist Productions). Netflix will debut all 8 episodes of the First Kill series streaming on Netflix starting on June 10th, 2022. Who's down?
