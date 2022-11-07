Main Trailer for Rian Johnson's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

"This is truly delightful." Yes indeed it is, Benoit! Netflix has revealed the full length official trailer for the highly anticipated whodunit sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, also known as just Knives Out 2. This first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and also played at the London Film Festival. It's now set to open in theaters for one week at the end of November before launching on Netflix in December. From writer / director Rian Johnson, famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. The real question is not just who did it, but why? Daniel Craig returns as Benoit, with an impressive ensemble cast featuring Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. This sequel was filmed on the island of Spetses near Athens in the Mediterranean. All the critics loved this one at the festivals and I'm so excited to have the chance to watch it in theaters soon. This is going to be a hoot! Fire up the official trailer below.

Full trailer (+ poster) for Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser for Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery here, for more footage.

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the first of two sequels, is once again both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Rian Johnson, director of the films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, and Knives Out previously. Produced by Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson. Executive produced by Tom Karnowski. This originally premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this year. Netflix will debut Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in select US theaters first at the end of November, then streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on December 23rd, 2022 later this year. For more info on the theatrical showings + to get tickets, visit the film's official website. Who's ready to find out who did it?