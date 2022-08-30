Main Trailer for South African Mafia Series 'Ludik' with Arnold Vosloo

"What are the consequences of temptation?" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a new South African thriller series titled Ludik, another one of the regional offerings created in South Africa. The intense 6-ep series follows the story of Daan Ludik, portrayed by South African and Hollywood icon Arnold Vosloo as he tries to drag his empire out of a scandalous mess. Shots are fired, diamonds are stolen, relationships are tested as Daan Ludik's whole world is under fire. In his most challenging performance yet, Rob van Vuuren takes on the role of Swys De Villiers, a troubled widower desperate to take a stand in his life. Swys De Villiers and Daan Ludik pull out all the stops in their fight for revenge, unbeknownst to both men that those closest to them stand in their way. The cast includes renowned and beloved South African stars Lizz Meiring and Terence Bridgette as well as Inge Beckmann and Sean Cameron Michael who all play an integral part in the unraveling of Daan Ludik’s empire. This along with the Netflix series Justice Served look like some unexpectedly unique offerings that might break out of the region they were made for. Enjoy.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Ludik, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Daan Ludik (Arnold Vosloo), coming from nothing, has built his own kingdom. This successful furniture salesman is the face of his business. He is heard on radio, seen on television and billboards. A family man in the affluent Pretoria East, but with a secret that is connected to the underworld. With his family life in turmoil, Daan’s resourcefulness and priorities are constantly challenged as he risks exposure, losing his family, jail time and death. As he struggles to keep his personal relationships and business intact, he has to rely on both old & new allies to prevail. Ludik is a crime series created by Paul Buys (line producer on Openbarings) & Annemarie Van Basten both making their very first series together. Featuring episodes directed by Ian Gabriel & Harold Holscher. Executive produced by Anele Mdoda, Paul Buys and Frankie Du Toit. Netflix will debut the Ludik series is available for streaming now - as of August 26th. Who into this?