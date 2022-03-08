Main UK Trailer for Rowing Film 'The Novice' with Isabelle Fuhrman

"Your mistake is that you always stick to what you're good at." Vertigo Releasing in the UK has debuted a new trailer for The Novice, a rowing thriller marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Lauren Hadaway. It was nominated multiple times at the Indie Spirit Awards and already opened in the US back in December. A queer college freshman joins her university's rowing team and soon undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost. "This unapologetic debut from Hadaway, based on her own personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower, heralds a bold new voice in storytelling. If you liked Whiplash, this one's for you." Isabelle Fuhrman stars as Alex, with a cast including Dilone, Amy Forsyth, Jonathan Cherry, Kate Drummond, Charlotte Ubben, Sage Irvine, Chantelle Bishop, Jeni Ross, and Nikki Duval. This is pretty much just a rehash of the US trailer without much changed - but if any of this grabs your attention, you really need to watch this film.

Here's the official UK trailer for Lauren Hadaway's The Novice, direct from Vertigo's YouTube:

You can watch the original US trailer for Hadaway's The Novice here to recap the US release for this.

Isabelle Fuhrman plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost. Intent on outperforming her teammates, Alex pushes herself to her limits—and beyond, alienating everyone around her in the name of success. Furhman's fierce lead performance collides with Lauren Hadaway's bold direction and dynamic editing, creating a visceral window into a cutthroat world. Stylish cinematography and a seductive soundtrack complete the experience, evoking the romance and danger of falling in love; the attraction, the drama and the fallout. The Novice is both written and directed by sound expert / filmmaker Lauren Hadaway, making her feature directorial debut after working for years as a sound editor and ADR editor in Hollywood. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, where it won three awards by the end of the fest. IFC already opened The Novice in US theaters last December. The film opens in UK cinemas + on VOD starting on April 1st this spring. Still interested?