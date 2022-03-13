Making Of Doc 'Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen' Official Trailer

"It's the closest thing to a human voice that their is…. That's worth the price of a ticket." Zeitgeist Films has unveiled an official trailer for a making of documentary called Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen, about the creation and filming of Fiddler on the Roof (which won three Oscars in 1972). The fall of 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the film, and this doc is about director Norman Jewison's quest to recreate the lost world of Jewish life in Tsarist Russia while also re-envisioning the beloved stage hit as a wide-screen epic. Featuring rare behind-the-scenes footage, original storyboards, and never-before-seen stills as well as original interviews with Norman Jewison, Topol ("Tevye"), composer John Williams, production designer Robert F. Boyle, critic Kenneth Turan, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and many others involved. The doc explores how the experience of making Fiddler deepened Jewison as an artist and revived his soul. This played at the Palm Springs Film Festival and opens in theaters starting in April for those who want to watch. Take a look.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Raim's doc Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen, from YouTube:

Narrated by Jeff Goldblum, Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen captures the humor and drama of director Norman Jewison's quest to recreate the lost world of Jewish life in Tsarist Russia as well as re-envision the beloved stage hit as a wide-screen epic. Oscar-nominated doc filmmaker Daniel Raim puts us in the director's chair and in Jewison's heart and mind, drawing on behind-the-scenes footage and never-before-seen stills as well as original interviews with Jewison, Topol (Tevye), composer John Williams, production designer Robert F. Boyle, film critic Kenneth Turan, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and the actresses Rosalind Harris, Michele Marsh, and Neva Small (as Tevye's daughters). The doc film explores how the experience of making Fiddler deepened Jewison as an artist and revived his soul. Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen is directed by Oscar-nominated doc filmmaker Daniel Raim, director of the docs Something's Gonna Live, Harold & Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story, In Search of Ozu, and Image Makers previously, as well as tons of shorts and other projects. It's produced by Sasha Berman and Daniel Raim. Zeitgeist Films will debut Fiddler's Journey in select US theaters (NY only) on April 29th, 2022, then in LA on May 6th. Who's in?