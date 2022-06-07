Mali Elfman's Mysterious Afterlife Thriller 'Next Exit' Teaser Trailer

"It's not just the end, it's the beginning!" A festival teaser has arrived for a film titled Next Exit, premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this month, playing in the U.S. Competition section. The film marks the feature debut of indie producer Mali Elfman, who is friends with Karen Gillan and has been producing tons of great indie films over the past few years. When a research scientist makes national news proving she can track people into the afterlife, Rose sees a way out and Teddy sees his chance to finally make it. These two strangers, both harboring dark secrets, race to join the doctor's contentious study and leave "this life" behind. While Rose is haunted by a ghostly presence that she can't outrun, Teddy is forced to confront his past. As these two misfits quarrel their way across the country, they're forced to reckon with what is really driving them. Starring Katie Parker, Rahul Kohli, Rose Mciver, Tongayi Chirisa, Tim Griffin, Diva Zappa, Nico Evers-Swindell, and Karen Gillan. This is a very similar plot to The Discovery, also about afterlife and suicide, and I'm curious to see where this goes. Will they find out it's all fake or decide to live?

Here's the first festival teaser trailer for Mali Elfman's Next Exit, direct from YouTube:

Tribeca's festival intro: The widespread acceptance of ghosts has led to Life Beyond, a radical scientific study based in San Francisco and launched by Dr. Stevenson (Karen Gillan), through which volunteers can commit pain-free suicide. After all, what's left to fear about the afterlife? In New York City, two ready-to-die strangers, Rose (Katie Parker) and Teddy (Rahul Kohli), randomly end up sharing a rental car for a cross-country trip to their respective Life Beyond appointments. Friction gradually gives way to a deep emotional connection they've both needed, one that allows Rose and Teddy to confront personal traumas and embrace the kind of love they’ve each previously rejected. Unfortunately, their dates with death loom. Next Exit is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Mali Elfman, making her feature directorial debut after directing a segment of the Fun Size horror anthology, plus a few other short films. Produced by Derek Bishé, Mali Elfman, and Narineh Hacopian. This is premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival this month. No other release dates have been set - stay tuned. First impression? Want to watch it?