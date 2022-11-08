Mallori Johnson in Time-Jumping Series 'Kindred' First Look Teaser

"You're not crazy! Whatever this is, it's real." FX Networks has unveiled a first look teaser for an intriguing project titled Kindred, a mini-series available for streaming in December. Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, this is executive produced by Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel for their company Protozoa Pictures. A young aspiring writer discovers secrets about her family's past when she finds herself mysteriously being pulled back & forth through time to a 19th century plantation. An interracial romance threads through Dana's past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood. Starring Mallori Johnson as Dana James, Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin, Ryan Kwanten as Thomas, Gayle Rankin as Margaret, Austin Smith as Luke, David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus, Sophina Brown as Sarah, and Sheria Irving as Olivia. This is similar to that Antebellum film from a few years ago, but even more terrifying and unsettling.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for FX's new series Kindred, direct from FX's YouTube:

The series centers on Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges on a 19-century plantation, a place remarkably & intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana's past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind. Kindred is a series created and showrun by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a consulting producer on "Watchmen" and "Outer Range" previously. With writing by Matthew Shire. Janicza Bravo directed the pilot. Adapted from Octavia E. Butler's celebrated, critically acclaimed novel of the same name. It's executive produced by Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, and Jules Jackson. FX will debut Kindred streaming on Hulu starting on December 13th, 2022.