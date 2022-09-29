Margaret Qualley & Joe Alwyn Are Lost in A24's 'Stars at Noon' Trailer

"He's waiting for you outside of the hotel right now." A24 has revealed an official trailer for the film Stars at Noon, an English-language feature from French filmmaker Claire Denis. And it might just be one of her worst films yet. This premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festivals and almost everyone there hated it. A24 will be releasing this in theaters in October. In 1984's Nicaragua, a mysterious English businessman and a headstrong American journalist strike up a highly sexualized romance as they soon become embroiled in a dangerous labyrinth of lies & conspiracies, then forced to try and escape the country. Starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn in the lead roles, with appearances by Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie, and John C. Reilly. This is a sensual erotic thriller, but it's as empty as any dusty old bottle lying in the street.

Here's the first official trailer for Claire Denis' Stars at Noon, direct from A24's YouTube:

The new erotic thriller from acclaimed filmmaker Claire Denis. A young American journalist (Margaret Qualley) stranded in present-day Nicaragua falls for an enigmatic Englishman (Joe Alwyn) who seems like her best chance of escape. She soon realizes, though, that he may be in even greater danger than she is. Stars at Noon is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Claire Denis, of Beau Travail, Trouble Every Day, Friday Night, The Intruder, 35 Shots of Rum, White Material, Bastards, Let the Sunshine In, High Life, and Both Sides of the Blade previously. The screenplay is co-written by Claire Denis, Léa Mysius, and Andrew Litvack. Adapted from Denis Johnson's novel of the same name. This one initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. A24 will debut Claire Denis' Stars at Noon in select US theaters starting October 14th, 2022 this fall, then streaming on Hulu on October 28th. Is anyone interested?