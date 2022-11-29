Maria Bakalova & Asim Chaudhry in RomCom 'The Honeymoon' Trailer

"Do you have any idea how draining it is to be around you all the time?!" Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for The Honeymoon, a romantic comedy from filmmaker Dean Craig, who also made this year's The Estate. Arriving in theaters and on VOD in just a few weeks. Adam and his bride, Sarah are about to embark on the romantic honeymoon of a lifetime in Venice. But when the trip is gatecrashed by Adam's best friend, Ed, it inadvertently turns their perfect lovers' holiday into a complete disaster. They end up on the run after a strange cross border drug-dealing mission goes awry. Can they turn this honeymoon around? The comedy stars Maria Bakalova, Asim Chaudhry, Pico Alexander, Marco Valerio Montesano, Michele Enrico Montesano, and Lucas Bravo. As expected, this looks incredibly stupid. Over-the-top performances, a cheesy crime plot, not a single joke that will make anyone laugh. Avoid this film at all costs.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dean Craig's The Honeymoon, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In this raunchy romantic comedy, Adam (Pico Alexander) whisks his new bride Sarah (Maria Bakalova) to Venice for a honeymoon. But when Adam brings best friend Bav (Asim Chaudhry) along for the ride, Bav causes one gross-out disaster after another. When charming gangster Giorgio falls for Sarah, he gets rid of Adam and Bav by sending them across the border on a drug-dealing mission. Can they outrun the Slovenian cops, dodge bullets from the baddies after them, and get back before Sarah gets a rich mobster boyfriend? From the writer of Death at a Funeral and Love Wedding Repeat. The Honeymoon is written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Dean Craig, director of the films Love Wedding Repeat and The Estate previously, plus a writer of scripts for Death at a Funeral, A Few Best Men, A Few Less Men, Moonwalkers, and My Dog Stupid. Produced by Maria Bakalova, Guglielmo Marchetti, and Piers Tempest. Lionsgate debuts The Honeymoon in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 16th, 2022. Nope?