Marion Cotillard in 'Brother and Sister' Trailer - Premiering in Cannes

Xenix Film has revealed an official trailer for the French indie drama titled Brother and Sister, originally Frère et Soeur in French. This is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival later this month playing in the Main Competition, before opening in French cinemas. The story revolves around a brother & sister who are nearing their fifties - Alice is an actress, Louis was a teacher and a poet. They no longer speak to one another and have been avoiding each other for over twenty years, but the death of their parents will force them to cross paths. Melvil Poupaud and Marion Cotillard co-star as the titular brother and sister, with Golshifteh Farahani, Cosmina Stratan, Patrick Timsit, Benjamin Siksou, and Max Baissette de Malglaive. This looks like a very emotional story about a family and the challenging dynamics between two siblings that don't like each other. There's no English subtitles available yet, but you can get the gist anyway.

Here's the first French trailer (+ poster) for Arnaud Desplechin's Brother and Sister, from YouTube:

A brother and a sister on the verge of fifty… Alice is an actress, Louis was a teacher and a poet. Alice has hated her brother for over twenty years. They haven't seen each other in all this time – when Louis ran into his sister by chance in the street, she didn't greet him and ran away… In Frère & Sœur, the brother and the sister must finally meet during the death of their parents. Brother and Sister, originally known as Frère & Sœur in French, is directed by veteran French filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin, director of many films including Esther Kahn, The Beloved, A Christmas Tale, Jimmy P., My Golden Days, Ismael's Ghosts, Oh Mercy!, and Deception previously. The screenplay is written by Arnaud Desplechin and Julie Peyr. This will be premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival coming up soon. The film will then open in cinemas in France starting on May 20th, 2022. No international release dates are set - stay tuned. First impression?