Marlon Wayans in Horror Comedy 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' Trailer

"This is our house - we are not about to die here!" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a Halloween horror comedy called The Curse of Bridge Hollow, from director Jeff Wadlow (of Cry Wolf, Never Back Down, Kick-Ass 2). It looks like Netflix has made their own same concept, different characters version of the story also in Spirit Halloween: The Movie. A father and his teenage daughter are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc. The film stars Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson as the father and daughter, along with a fun comedy cast including Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey, and Helen Slayton-Hughes. Well, thankfully this doesn't look as bad as the usual Wayans comedies, but it still seems like dumb fun anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Wadlow's The Curse of Bridge Hollow, from YouTube:

A teenage girl (Priah Ferguson), who accidentally releases an ancient and mischievous supernatural spirit on Halloween which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, must team up with the last person she'd want to in order to save their town - her father. The Curse of Bridge Hollow is directed by American writer / filmmaker Jeff Wadlow, director of the movies Cry Wolf, Never Back Down, Kick-Ass 2, True Memoirs of an International Assassin, Truth or Dare, and Fantasy Island previously. The screenplay is written by Todd Berger and Robert Rugan, from John R. Morey and Todd Berger. It's produced by Marlon Wayans, Rick Alvarez, and Nathan Reimann. Netflix will release Jeff Wadlow's The Curse of Bridge Hollow streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on October 14th, 2022 this fall. Anyone want to watch this one?