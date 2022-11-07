Martin Lawrence & John Malkovich in 'Mindcage' Killer Thriller Trailer

"Whatever help I provide is for you, and only for you." Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for a new serial killer thriller titled Mindcage, from a director you've definitely not heard of before. This seems like it's a mix between "Mindhunter" and Silence of the Lambs, with a woman going directly to a serial killer in prison for help solving a new case. Mindcage follows detectives Jake Doyle and Mary Kelly as they seek the help of an incarcerated serial killer named "The Artist" when a copycat killer strikes. While Mary searches for clues in The Artist's brilliant but horrifically twisted psyche, they're lured into a diabolical game of cat & mouse, racing against time to stay one step ahead of the killer(s). The film stars Martin Lawrence (yes, really!!), Melissa Roxburgh, John Malkovich, Robert Knepper, Aiden Turner, & Jacob Grodnik. The coolest / freakiest part is the way the victims are turned into art, but the rest of this seems so derivative.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mauro Borrelli's Mindcage, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In this spellbinding thriller, detectives Jake (Martin Lawrence) and Mary (Melissa Roxburgh) seek the help of an incarcerated serial killer named "The Artist" (John Malkovich) when a copycat killer strikes. While Mary searches for clues in The Artist's brilliant but twisted psyche, she and Jake are lured into a diabolical game of cat & mouse, racing against time to stay one step ahead of The Artist and his copycat. Mindcage is directed by artist / filmmaker Mauro Borrelli, an experienced illustrator and director of the films Branches, Haunted Forest, The Ghostmaker, The Recall, Apple, and WarHunt previously. The script is from Reggie Keyohara III. Produced by Cassandra Gava, Oscar Generale, Daniel Grodnik, Mitchell Welch. Lionsgate opens Mindcage in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 16th, 2022 later this year.