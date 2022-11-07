Watch: Making Of Video for Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

"His heart is really pure. And we should protect him at all costs." Actress Letitia Wright says of director Ryan Coogler. Marvel Studios has debuted a behind-the-scenes featurette for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly anticipated superhero landing in theaters on November 11th - later this week. Part of a final marketing push. This video focuses entirely on the tender magic of director Ryan Coogler, and how everyone loves working with him and his big heart. I've interviewed him before and can confirm - all of what they say is true. In this sequel, the nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T'Challa. The ensemble cast in Wakanda Forever includes Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta as Namor of Atlantis, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, & Angela Bassett returning as Ramonda. I wish there was more on set footage in this video, but I am glad we get to hear from Coogler by the end. Check it out below.

Behind-the-scenes featurette for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, from YouTube:

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is once again directed by talented American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, director of the films Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the first Black Panther movie, as well as a producer on Judas and the Black Messiah. The screenplay is written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. Based on the characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Disney will release Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters starting November 11th, 2022.