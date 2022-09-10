Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night' Starring Gael García Bernal Official Trailer

"One of you is a montser… masquerading as one of our own!" Marvel Studios has revealed their first look trailer at a new spin-off Halloween "Special Presentation" streaming one-off event. Uh whoa a horror special from Marvel?! Sounds great. The official title is Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Werewolf by Night and it seems to be an hour-long special connected to the MCU by introducing another new Marvel character - known as the "Werewolf by Night." The special stars the wonderfully talented actor Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, a lycanthrope superhero who fights crime using the abilities given to him by a curse brought on by his bloodline. The cast also includes Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris, Eugenie Bondurant, and Jaycob Maya. It was also revealed at D23 that beloved movie score composer Michael Giacchino is also co-directing, his first ever full-length directing gig after some shorts. This is such a wicked cool trailer for this - totally unexpected from Disney?! This looks like it will be extra fun monster mayhem.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Werewolf by Night on YouTube:

Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), a lycanthrope superhero, tries to protect his family and his small town in Arizona, and himself after becoming the new Werewolf by Night. Based on the Marvel Comics character that first appeared in the comic Marvel Spotlight #2 (February 1972). Werewolf by Night is a Marvel Studios streaming "Special Presentation" - It is intended to be the first TV special in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. The special is co-directed by composer Michael Giacchino (making his feature directorial debut after working on a few shorts including Monster Challenge previously) and actor / filmmaker Jaycob Maya (making his directorial debut). The screenplay is written by Heather Quinn. Produced by Will Spencer and Jaycob Maya. Executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso. Disney will debut this "Special Presentation" of Marvel's Werewolf by Night streaming on Disney+ starting October 7th, 2022 coming up this fall. How was that? Who's in?