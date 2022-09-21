Max Harwood + Zombies in 'The Loneliest Boy in the World' Trailer

"Oliver is about to discover that family never dies…" Well Go USA has revealed a trailer for a strange indie comedy from the UK titled The Loneliest Boy in the World, from filmmaker Martin Owen. It's set to debut on VOD later in October, and hasn't stopped by any festivals that we're aware of. Looks like a kooky zombie comedy kind of like this one Fido from 2006. The Loneliest Boy in the World is a modern fairytale - with zombies. A satire and a celebration of family values, of the imagery of horror films, of suburban life, of the American Dream and of the ultimate taboo; death. The concept involves a world of zombies interacting with him in a series of quirky misadventures. The film stars Max Harwood, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Susan Wokoma, Evan Ross, Ben Miller, Ashley Benson, and Jacob Sartorious. This actually looks like a rather nice, charming story about learning how to love - with the help of some undead friends. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Owen's The Loneliest Boy in the World, from YouTube:

The Loneliest Boy in the World is a modern fairytale—but with zombies. When the sheltered, unsocialized Oliver (Max Harwood) is tasked with making new friends after the sudden and devastating death of his mother, he decides that digging a few up (literally) might be his best bet. However, when he awakens the morning after his excavating escapades, he discovers that his newly acquired friends have mysteriously come to life overnight, launching them all into a series of misadventures as they try to keep their secret safe from neighbors, bullies, and social workers alike. The Loneliest Boy in the World is directed by British filmmaker Martin Owen, director of the indie films L.A. Slasher, Let's Be Evil, Killers Anonymous, The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, and Twist previously. The screenplay is written by Piers Ashworth. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Well Go USA will debut The Loneliest Boy in the World direct-to-VOD starting on October 18th, 2022 this fall. Who's interested in watching this?