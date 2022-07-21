Meet a Massive Practical FX Monster in Thai Horror 'The Lake' Trailer

"I couldn't see it clearly, but it's not animal we know." Epic Pictures has revealed the official trailer for a Thai monster movie titled The Lake (เดอะเลค), a horror thriller from director Lee Thongkham. The original Thai title is บึงกาฬ or Bueng Kan, which is the real name of a province located in Northern Thailand (see Google Maps). Scary that they gave it an actual location to reference for the Thai title. A young girl finds a mysterious egg in a field and and brings it back to her town. Soon a giant 30-foot monster rises from the lake causing havoc just to find her egg. This stars Sushar Manaying, Vithaya Pansringarm, Lamyai Haithongkham, Wanmai Chatborrirak, and Teerapat Satjakul. The creature is designed by a famous monster designer named Jordu Schell, who has worked on tons of movies including Avatar, The Cabin in the Wood, Hellboy, Dawn of the Dead, Escape from L.A., and many others. The monster seems like a cousin of the one in Bong Joon-ho's The Host. This looks awesome! A bunch of rad shots in this trailer - take a look.

Here's the main official trailer (+ teaser / posters) for Lee Thongkham's The Lake, from Epic's YouTube:

Big things have small beginning. A small country girl finds a mysterious egg in a field and and brings it to her town Now a giant nine-meters monster rises from the lake causing havoc just to find her egg. The Lake, also known as บึงกาฬ or Bueng Kan in Thai, is directed by Thai filmmaker Lee Thongkham, director of the films Tears of Remedy, The Last One, and The Maid previously, plus a number of shorts and some TV work. No screenplay credited is available yet. Featuring a monster designed by concept artist Jordu Schell (Starship Troopers, Cloverfield, The Thing, The Mist, Feast, Avatar, Men in Black, Planet of the Apes, The Cabin in the Woods, Predators). Lee Thongkham's The Lake will open in Thailand first starting on August 18th, 2022 this summer. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. How does that look?