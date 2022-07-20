Meet a Struggling Young Cartoonist in A24's 'Funny Pages' Trailer

"It's meant to be fun, that's why they call them the funnies." A24 has unveiled an official trailer for an indie film titled Funny Pages, a coming-of-age comedy marking the feature directorial debut of young director Owen Kline. This tiny little NYC project has been in development for years, and eventually got the support of A24 and the Safdie Brothers, who are producers. This premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, and opens in the US in August this summer. The film stars Daniel Zolghadri as Robert, a young cartoonist hoping to make a name for himself in the comics industry and skip college. But he encounters lots of trouble, from parents to overly-critical friends, in this quirky look at a passionate kid who wants to keep the art of hand-drawn cartoons alive. Also stars Matthew Maher, Miles Emanuel, Maria Dizzia, and Josh Pais. I'm not the biggest fan of this film, but it does have some good laughs in it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Owen Kline's Funny Pages, direct from YouTube:

A bitingly funny coming-of-age story of a teenage cartoonist who rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul. Funny Pages is both written and directed by young American filmmaker Owen Kline, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. It's produced by Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, Ronald Bronstein, David Duque-Estrada, and also fellow directors Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this summer playing in the Directors' Fortnight section, and is also playing at the Melbourne Film Festival next. A24 will debut Kline's Funny Pages in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 26th, 2022 this summer. Who's in?